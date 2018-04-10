'Deadpool' actor reported fake bomb on CT-bound train

Actor and comedian T.J. Miller, who’s appeared in the hit HBO show “Silicon Valley” and a number of movies, is in trouble with the law.

Authorities say Miller allegedly phoned in a fake threat, causing police to stop not one but two trains traveling through Connecticut.

He faced a judge at U.S. District Court in New Haven on Tuesday.

Prosecutors claim Miller and a woman got into a screaming match aboard an Amtrak train last month.

The issue was apparently over loud cell phone conversations.

Miller was kicked off the train and that’s when prosecutors say he phoned in the threat to get back at her.

Miller was allegedly drunk when this happened.

He told police the woman had a “bomb in her bag.”

Amtrak police stopped the train in Westport, clearing it and bringing the bomb squad in, only to have their search turn up empty.

When investigators reached back out to Miller, prosecutors say he changed the description of the woman, and gave them the wrong train number at first.

Now with the correct train number, police stopped that train too.

Miller allegedly told police the woman kept checking her bag and looking into it, but not taking anything out of it.

“This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out,” Miller reportedly said, according to court records.

With the train stopped, investigators interviewed an Amtrak attendant who was working in the first-class car.

That attendant told officers, Miller appeared drunk when he got on the train in Washington D.C. and continued to drink on the train until he was removed in New York City.

Investigators also talked with the woman, whom Miller claimed to have a bomb. She didn’t, but she also stated she was sitting a few rows from him and he wouldn’t have even been able to see what she was doing unless he was repeatedly standing up to observe her.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Miller flanked by federal agents after being taken into custody Monday night at LaGuardia Airport.

Miller was released on one $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

The 36-year-old actor and comedian has appeared in a number of films including Deadpool and the Emoji Movie.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.