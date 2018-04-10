Police make arrested in deadly New London shooting

New London Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened last month.

On March 12, the victim was shot at the Ravi Petro Mart on Broad Street.

On Tuesday, police served an arrested warrant to Taj Johnson, 23, during a court appearance.

Johnson was at New London Superior court for other criminal charges.

Police charged John with criminal attempt of murder, assault, and several other charged.

Johnson remains in custody of the Department of Corrections with a bond of $1 million.

New London Police have not released the name of the victim.

