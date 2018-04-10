After record cold this morning, a warming trend commences!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

This morning, it was feeling more like late February across CT with lows in the 20s. In fact, it was SO cold that the 109 year old record for this date was tied for the Hartford Area with a low of 23. At Bridgeport, the record for April 11th was broken, with a low of 26 (previously: 27, from 1960). Today will be quite pleasant, relatively speaking. After that record cold start, our warming trend commences. Highs this afternoon should eclipse the 50 degree mark. Clouds will increase late in the day…

Tomorrow, with the arrival of a warm front, will be cloudier with scattered showers. Friday, we’ll end the week dry… highs should go well into the 60s! For the weekend, the warmth peaks Saturday with highs going into the 70s. Conditions then go downhill late Saturday and Sunday… a backdoor cold front with an onshore flow will bring damp/wet, chilly weather – temperatures over the second half of the weekend will be about 25° colder than Saturday!

Next week: a system looks to bring a soaking rain for Monday with perhaps some rumbles of thunder.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A PLEASANT DAY TODAY…

Wow, is it cold and frosty this morning. However, the morning chill will wear off quickly and temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s this afternoon. While these numbers are still below normal, it’ll certainly be a big improvement after all of the chilly and wintry weather as of late. The sky will be sunny most of the day, but we can expect increasing cloudiness toward evening as high pressure moves offshore.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and there is a chance for a rain or snow shower in some towns. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY…

A storm will track across the Great Lakes Region tomorrow, and then move through far Northern New England tomorrow night. The warm front will spread clouds and rain showers into Connecticut by early afternoon. Showers will tend to taper off by tomorrow evening. Despite the clouds and showers, tomorrow afternoon will be mild with highs ranging from near 50 degrees in coastal sections of New London County to near 60 degrees over interior portions of the state.

A drier, northwesterly flow will develop tomorrow night. However, cold air will lag well behind the departing storm. Low temperatures by late tomorrow night will be close to 40 degrees, perhaps even higher.

A VERY MILD FRIDAY…

Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We might even have a shot at 70 degrees! As is often the case in spring, shoreline communities will be noticeably cooler.

A WEEKEND FILLED WITH CHANGES…

A backdoor cold front will be stretched across New England on Saturday. For now, we expect Connecticut to be on the warm side of the front through most of Saturday. If that is indeed the case, there is the potential for very warm weather. We are forecasting highs in the 70s, but it could be even warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, a few showers could reach Northern Connecticut by Saturday evening as the cold front slides southward across Southern New England.

The backdoor cold front will continue to move southward Saturday night. A north or northeasterly wind will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s by Sunday morning, and highs during the day will only be in the 40s and lower 50s. The European Model is forecasting highs in the 30s with cold high pressure positioned to our north across Eastern Canada. We hope that is not the case, but temperatures could very well stay in the 40s. It’ll be a dreary day too with a thick overcast, occasional light rain and drizzle, and a raw northeasterly wind.

MONDAY…

A storm system will bring a period of steadier and heavier rain late Sunday night and Monday. There is even a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will greatly depend on the storm track. If the storm tracks to the west of Connecticut, a strong southerly wind could send temperatures rising into the 60s. However, if the storm tracks closer to Connecticut, we could remain in a cool easterly wind with temperatures no higher than the 50s. No matter what the storm track is, there is the potential for heavy rain with perhaps 1-3”.

TUESDAY…

The storm will be gone by then, but there may be a few lingering showers. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

