The warming trend begins Wednesday!

ANOTHER TASTE OF WINTER TODAY…

Wet snow and rain fell across the state today in association with an offshore storm and a disturbance aloft. The hills of Northern and Western Connecticut received as much as 1-2” of snow. We received a report of 2” of snow in North Norfolk. Elsewhere, there was little or no snow accumulation even though there were wet snowflakes in the air. The precipitation tapered off to scattered showers this afternoon and a little sunshine broke through the clouds. It was another unseasonably chilly day with highs in the 40s. The normal, or average, high for April 10th is 58 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Lingering showers will end this early evening and the clouds will clear away as high pressure and drier air moves into New England from the west. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s after the sun goes down this evening. Later tonight., the combination of clear skies and light winds will allow the mercury to dip into the 20s in many outlying areas. Patchy fog may form overnight.

A PLEASANT WEDNESDAY…

Tomorrow morning could be frosty and there may be areas of fog. However, the morning chill will wear off quickly and temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s during the afternoon. While those numbers are still below normal, it’ll certainly be a big improvement after all of the chilly and wintry weather as of late. The sky will be sunny most of the day, but we can expect increasing cloudiness toward evening as high pressure moves offshore.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy and there is a chance for a rain or snow shower in some towns. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY…

A storm will track across the Great Lakes Region on Thursday then it will move through far Northern New England Thursday night. The warm front will spread clouds and rain showers into Connecticut by early afternoon. Showers will tend to taper off by Thursday evening. Despite the clouds and showers, Thursday afternoon will be mild with highs ranging from near 50 degrees in coastal sections of New London County to near 60 degrees over interior portions of the state.

Lingering showers will end Thursday evening and a drier northwesterly flow will develop. However, cold air will lag well behind the departing storm. Low temperatures by late Thursday night will only be near 40, perhaps even higher.

A VERY MILD FRIDAY…

Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We might even have a shot at 70 degrees! As is often the case in spring, shoreline communities will be noticeably cooler.

A WEEKEND FILLED WITH CHANGES…

A backdoor cold front will be stretched across New England on Saturday. For now, we expect Connecticut to be on the warm side of the front through most of Saturday. If that is indeed the case, there is the potential for very warm weather. We are forecasting highs in the 70s, but it could be even warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, a few showers could reach Northern Connecticut by Saturday evening as the cold front slides southward across Southern New England.

The backdoor cold front will continue to move southward Saturday night. A north or northeasterly wind will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be cloudy and raw with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. The European Model is forecasting highs in the 30s with cold high pressure positioned to our north across Eastern Canada. We hope that is not the case, but temperatures could very well stay in the 40s. It’ll be a dreary day too with a thick overcast, occasional light rain and drizzle, and a raw northeasterly wind.

MONDAY…

A storm system will bring a period of steadier and heavier rain late Sunday night and Monday. There is even a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon in advance of a cold front. Temperatures will greatly depend on the storm track. If the storm tracks to the west of Connecticut, a strong southerly wind could send temperatures rising into the 60s. However, if the storm tracks closer to Connecticut, we could remain in cool easterly wind with temperatures no higher than the 50s. No matter what the storm track is, there is the potential for heavy rain with perhaps 1-3”.

TUESDAY…

The storm will be gone by then, but there may be a few lingering showers. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

