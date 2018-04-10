Norwich garage fire being investigated as possible arson

A Norwich garage fire is being investigated as possible arson (Norwich Police)

Norwich police said a garage fire is being investigated as possible arson.

The fire broke out at a six-bay garage on Prospect Street late Saturday night.

No injuries were reported, but the garage sustained major damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point, but police said they are looking to identify and locate “the person or person’s responsible for the fire.”

Anyone with information should contact police at 860.886.5561 or the anonymous tip line at 860.886.5561 extension 4 or the Connecticut Arson Hotline at 800.84ARSON (800.842.7766).

