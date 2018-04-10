Bristol police investigating attempted abduction of a teen

Bristol Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl.

Police said the girl was approached by an unknown male on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The victim told police that the man grabbed her by the arm, but she was able to run away from him.

The incident happened in the area of Sycamore and Emmett Streets.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s. He had a thin build, approximately 130 pounds, wearing a white tank top and dark jeans.

There were no scars, marks, or tattoos observed on the suspect.

Police said the suspect was driving an older 4-door silver Honda, possibly a Civic, that had dark tinted windows.

Parents who live in the area are on high alert.

"I think it's scary, there's a lot of children who play on this street," said Geoffrey Gillott, a parent.

People who live on Sycamore Street are hoping that cameras outside businesses or one of the many drivers captured a glimpse of what happened to help police find the suspect.

"This is a very busy street because it's right on [Route] 72, so there's access to the highway so it's scary to think someone could get away without someone seeing it," Gillott said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police.

