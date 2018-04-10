State Police investigating serious crash on Route 8

State Police are investigating a serious crash on Route 8 in Harwinton.

Police said crews responded to Route 8 northbound at exit 42 for a one-car crash.

According to police, the car rolled over and serious injuries were reported.

The scene is now clear.

Police have not released the identities of any victims involved.

