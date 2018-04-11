One injured in house fire in Meriden

One person was injured and 12 were displaced after a house fire in Meriden.

According to fire officials, firefighters were called to 92 Atkins Street around 11:41 Tuesday night.

Officials said the fire began on a rear porch area of a 3-family home and spread to the rest of the building. Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and no firefighters were injured.

Twelve people were displaced as a result of the fire and one person suffered a minor burn to the foot, but refused medical treatment.

The fire marshal is now investigating the incident.

