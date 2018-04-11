Used appliance store goes up in flames

A used appliance store in East Hartford caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to East Hartford Fire Chief John Oates, firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at about 2:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, Oates said they encountered "significant fire" in the rear of the building, J. Used Appliances at 1030 Tolland Street.

Oates said the fire got into the attic of the building and caused the roof to ultimately collapse.

"Most of the fire is knocked down now, but given condition of the structure and astronomical amount of used appliances, washers, dryers, refrigerators in the back of the building and throughout the building," Oates said. "It is going to fairly tedious for us to get in there and get this material moved out of the way and get the fire knocked down."

No injuries were reported and the owner of the business was on scene when firefighters arrived.

Crews from Hartford, Manchester and West Hartford were called in for mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.