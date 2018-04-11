I-84 westbound in Waterbury reopens following jackknifed tractor trailer

A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-84 west on the Waterbury-Middlebury line. (State police)

A section of Interstate 84 in Waterbury has reopened on Wednesday morning following a jackknifed tractor trailer.

According to state police, the highway was closed westbound between exits 17 in Waterbury and 16 in Middlebury.

Troopers said the truck jackknifed near the South Street Bridge in Middlebury and they initially did not know how long the highway was expected to be closed.

State police said the truck was carrying several thousand pounds of potato salad. Crews from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were also called for a fuel spill.

Minor injuries were reported.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.