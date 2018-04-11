Suspect accused of attacking both his ex and an officer in Hartford

Trevon Quinitchett is accused of attacking his ex, then the responding officer, according to Hartford police. (Hartford police)

A Hartford police officer was hurt by a suspect she was trying to apprehend as part of a domestic violence call and crash.

Police said Trevon Quinitchett faces a list of charges.

They said it started with the domestic violence incident in the north end of the city on Tuesday night.

Police said Quinitchett entered his ex's apartment, attacked her, stole items and fled in a vehicle.

The vehicle sped away on Barbour Street. At the street's intersection with Kensington Street, police said Quinitchett went through a red light and caused a four-car crash.

Quinitchett left the vehicle and removed its license plate.

Officer Noelia Resto found Quinitchett fleeing the scene and tried to detain him.

However, eyewitnesses reported that Quinitchett punched Resto in the face and head several times. She was knocked to the ground and hit her head and shoulder.

Resto was still able to continue her pursuit and radioed for help.

Another officer joined and was able to tackle Quinitchett, who continued to violently resist and was armed with a screwdriver.

He was eventually taken into custody with the help of a third officer.

Resto was briefly hospitalized for injuries to her head, neck, shoulder and face. She's since been released.

Quinitchett's vehicle was not registered, his license was suspended and he had crack cocaine in his possession, police said.

He was charged with motor vehicle violation, home invasion, robbery, larceny, disorderly conduct, evading the scene of an accident, assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, possession of narcotics and possession near a school.

He's due in court on Wednesday.

