House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election

House Speaker Paul Ryan has told confidantes he is not seeking re-election and will soon announce his decision, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN Wednesday.

This story will be updated at this link.

He is expected to address his decision in a closed-door GOP conference meeting Wednesday morning, the sources said.Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, has been in Congress since 1999 and became House speaker in 2015.

