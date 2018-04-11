Man arrested for deadly bridge hit-and-run in Portland last fall

Khavar McDonald faces charges for a deadly hit-and-run on the Arrigoni Bridge. (Portland police)

Five months after a deadly hit-and-run on the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland, police have arrested a suspect.

They said Khavar McDonald, 36, of Middletown, was arrested on charges related to the Nov. 4, 2017 crash.

Police said McDonald was racing on the bridge going into Portland from Middletown when 22-year-old Daquan Moore, who was on a motor scooter, was hit.

Moore was hit from behind and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

McDonald, who was in one of the vehicles, then turned around in Portland and sped back to Middletown.

Information on the other driver was not released.

Police said McDonald was arrested on Wednesday after he turned himself in to Portland police.

He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility, failure to maintain minimum insurance, operating and unregistered vehicle and tampering with evidence.

He was released on a $100,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Middletown April 11.

