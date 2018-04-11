Man charged in deadly bridge hit-and-run in Portland last fall

Khavar McDonald faces charges for a deadly hit-and-run on the Arrigoni Bridge. (Portland police)

Five months after a deadly hit-and-run on the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland, police have arrested a suspect.

They said Khavar McDonald, 36, of Middletown, was arrested on charges related to the Nov. 4, 2017 crash.

Police said McDonald was racing on the bridge going into Portland from Middletown when 22-year-old Daquan Moore, who was on a motor scooter, was hit.

Daquan Moore was hit from behind and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"It’s just hard you know, it’s just we’re reliving the whole scene all over again when it first happened," said Mattie Moore, Daquan Moore's aunt.

McDonald turned around in Portland after the incident and sped back to Middletown.

Mattie Moore said the racers left her nephew for dead.

"They just left him lying there for dead and that’s tough," she said. "That’s tough because now you’re reliving the whole scene all over again."

Police interviewed the suspect’s girlfriend Jacqueline Burchard who was in the car with the suspect the night of the crash.

She told police they didn’t see Moore on his scooter until last minute and that he had on dark clothing.

The warrant says “She said he (Khavar) started screaming and she closed her eyes. She said the scooter swerved to the left lane and they swerved to the left too.”

Police said McDonald was arrested on Wednesday after he turned himself in to Portland police.

He faced a judge on Wednesday morning, after being charged with second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility, failure to maintain minimum insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle and tampering with evidence.

He was released on a $100,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Middletown April 11.

