Sub base briefly locked down in Groton

The Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton was briefly locked down because of a suspicious package, the base confirmed.

Officials said the package was reported near "building 461," a former package store, around 9 a.m.

However, the scene was cleared about an hour later.

Spokesperson Chris Zendan told Channel 3 that the item was determined to not be a threat. The all clear signal was given.

He did not say what the package was.

The base was closed to all but essential personnel.

The Submarine Force Library and Museum, which is next to the base, was also closed to the general public.

Local, state and federal officials were notified of the incident.

