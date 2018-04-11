Reward offered in Danbury hit-and-run case

The family of a hit-and-run victim in Danbury is offering a reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction.

Daniel Crawford Jr., 32, of Brewster, NY, was found dead along Interstate 84 west near exit 2 on April 7.

Troopers said they found Crawford's Jeep in the shoulder and Crawford's body in the right lane of the highway.

Crawford's family has offered up $5,000 as a reward

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact state police at 203-267-2200 or text "TIP711" with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

