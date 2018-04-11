Corvette burns in Meriden less than 12 hours after house fire across the street

A Corvette caught fire in a garage on Atkins Street in Meriden on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Firefighters in Meriden responded to the same street twice in less than 12 hours for a report of a fire.

The second instance was a garage fire on Atkins Street.

Firefighters said it involved a detached garage and a Corvette. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was also inside, but was removed.

The front of the car was on fire when firefighters arrived.

They said the fire was not considered to be suspicious.

A cause remains under investigation.

The first fire was across the street and happened around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was hurt and 12 others were forced out of the multi-family home.

