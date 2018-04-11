Legislative leaders to review sex harassment policy

The state's Democratic and Republican legislative leaders want to determine if any changes to the General Assembly's sexual harassment policy are needed, despite a lack of official sexual harassment complaints filed against CT lawmakers.

The lawmakers will hold a public hearing next Monday to hear from invited experts, as well as the public.

It's also an opportunity for any potential victims to come forward.

Recent public records requests show no formal complaints of sexual misconduct or harassment complaints against lawmakers over the past decade.

But several lawmakers have been verbally reprimanded.

