Multi-state illnesses linked to mysterious E.coli outbreak

A case of E.coli has been linked to 17 cases of sickness reported in several states, including two in Connecticut.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control said the illnesses are linked to an outbreak of a “Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7 infections.”

Officials from the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service are investigating the recent outbreak.

No specific food item, grocery store, or restaurant chain has been identified as a source of the infections, health officials said.

"Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 22, 2018 to March 31, 2018. Ill people range in age from 12 to 84 years, with a median age of 41. Among ill people, 65% are female," officials said.

No deaths have been reported.

