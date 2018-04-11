Man shot in the chest in New Haven dies

A man has died after being shot in the chest in New Haven.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Eric Lewis.

He was initially listed as being in critical condition.

They said they were called to Chapel Street between Winthrop Avenue and Norton Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lewis was found and rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Detectives from the department's major crimes division remained on the scene later in the day to investigate.

There's no word on a suspect.

Anyone with information that may be valuable to investigators is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304, through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477) or 203-946-6296.

