PD: Bristol mom left children home alone over weekend

A mother from Bristol is facing charges, accused of leaving her two young children home alone for almost an entire weekend.

Police arrested 28-year old Kaylee West after receiving an anonymous call that her 6-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were left by themselves.

The children were unharmed, and they are in the care of a family member, an article in Channel 3's media partner The Bristol Press said.

West was charged with risk of injury.

