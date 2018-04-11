Marinas prepare for boating season as warmer weather approaches

Marinas are starting to feel the spring weather.

Warmer, spring days are here and boaters are anxious to get their vessels in the water.

There were fair winds and moderate seas on Wednesday, but what’s invigorating boaters is the warmer weather and the smell of this salt air.

A boat coming out of its winter storage hibernation is a true sign of spring for boaters.

Stalled by a cold spring, employees at Noank Shipyard said now that the warm weather is breaking it’s time to get down to business.

“Basically, for the first time you got to pull the boat out, uncover it, wash it off go after all your cosmetics stuff,” said John Ross, Shipyard manager.

Boat owners also should take care of their mechanical stuff now too.

Harland Frazier has a new commuter boat he manages for those living on and commuting from Fisher’s Island.

“Gets us to where we want to go each day,” Fraizer said.

As the shrink wrap gets peeled off, shop owner Wendy Hill was busy this winter creating new products to debut to her shop customers this spring.

“We start to see everybody coming in and working on their boats which is a great sign then they’ll wander in here and shop,” said Hill, owner of MW Coastal Goods.

It’s cooler down by the water, so marina’s figure when it breaks over 70 inland the phones will be going off the hook with people ready to get on their boats.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.