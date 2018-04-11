Southington's Aqua Turf will no longer host NRA fundraiser

Following the controversy surrounding the event, the Aqua Turf will no longer host the annual NRA fundraiser.

The NRA’s fundraiser was held last month at the banquet facility in Southington.

The family-owned business has been hosting events for over 50 years, but the timing of last month’s fundraiser was an issue with local gun violence prevention advocates.

The NRA fundraiser was held the night before the March for our Lives event in Washington D.C.

Local gun violence prevention advocates called for schools to cancel proms that were scheduled to be held at the Aqua Turf.

On Wednesday, the Aqua Turf released a statement that said the owners had sat down with NRA representatives to discuss the matter.

“During this meeting, both sides mutually agreed to move the function elsewhere. It was an excruciatingly difficult decision to make as we had formed a 25-year client/ venue relationship. The Aqua Turf Club appreciates the understanding and support of the NRA,” the statement said.

At the time of the fundraiser, a representative for the Friends of the NRA told Channel 3 the timing of the event was nothing more than a coincidence, saying: “This particular event was scheduled over a year ago and has absolutely nothing to do with anything regarding any other event going on anywhere. This event has occurred every year for over 25 years at the same time of year.”

