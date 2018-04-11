State Police K9 gets new protective vest

Five months after a deadly hit-and-run on the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland, police have arrested a suspect.More >
A Hartford police officer was hurt by a suspect who she was trying to apprehend as part of a domestic violence call and crash Tuesday night.More >
Ansonia police arrested a man who they say robbed a bank, drove to Taylor Swift’s house, and threw money over the fence.More >
If you're still wondering if your private information was taken by Facebook, the information is out there.More >
A case of E.coli has been linked to 17 cases of sickness reported in several states, including two in Connecticut.More >
The Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton was briefly locked down because of a suspicious package, the base confirmed.More >
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >
A college senior in Tennessee is getting mixed reactions after posing for a graduation picture with a handgun in her waistband.More >
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.More >
Firefighters in Meriden responded to the same street twice in less than 12 hours for a report of a fire.More >
