State Police K9 gets new protective vest

A Connecticut State Police K9 will receive a bullet and stab protected vest.

The K9, Tazz, is able to get the vest through a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

State Police said the vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Dtails Dog Day School & Training Center of Old Saybrook.

K9 Tazz should get his vest within 8 to 10 weeks.

He has been assigned to Trooper First Class Matthew Weber at Troop F in Westbrook for 3 years.

State Police said K9 Tazz is a four-year-old German Shepherd trained in all aspects of patrol, which include tracking, evidence recovery, handler protection, criminal apprehension, and obedience.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide dogs of law enforcement with stab and bulletproof vests throughout the country.

