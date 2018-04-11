Lawmakers say old satellite dishes are littering rooftops

Some Connecticut lawmakers want a task force to review what can be done about the over-abundance of old satellite dishes littering apartment building rooftops.

Waterbury Rep. Larry Butler, a Democrat and co-chairman of the General Assembly's Housing Committee, says these dishes are "just sitting in perpetuity on properties" because there's nothing that requires old dishes to be removed.

Republican Rep. Anthony D'Melio of Waterbury owns a building and says he spent more than $500 to have a dish removed.

He questions why satellite TV companies install new dishes and don't use existing ones or remove old dishes when a new tenant moves in.

D'Melio says one apartment building in Waterbury has eight dishes.

The task force bill cleared the House of Representatives Wednesday 83-61. It now awaits Senate action.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.