Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Torrington

A traffic stop in Torrington led to a drug arrest on Tuesday.

Torrington Police said they stopped 28-year-old Andrea Persechino on Oak Avenue after she failed to obey a stop sign.

When they pulled her over, they found numerous narcotics including heroin, cocaine, and Percocet in Perschino's car.

Perschino was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics in a school zone and several other drug-related charges.

She was released after posting a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington court.

