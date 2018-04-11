Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Torrington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Torrington

Posted: Updated:
Andrea Persechino was arrested for possession of narcotics after a traffic stop (Torrington Police) Andrea Persechino was arrested for possession of narcotics after a traffic stop (Torrington Police)
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

A traffic stop in Torrington led to a drug arrest on Tuesday. 

Torrington Police said they stopped 28-year-old Andrea Persechino on Oak Avenue after she failed to obey a stop sign. 

When they pulled her over, they found numerous narcotics including heroin, cocaine, and Percocet in Perschino's car. 

Perschino was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics in a school zone and several other drug-related charges. 

She was released after posting a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington court. 

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.