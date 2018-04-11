Highs in the 70s before the week is over!

RECORD COLD THIS MORNING…

The temperature dipped to 23 degrees at Bradley International Airport early this morning. That tied the record low for April 11th that stood for 109 years (1909)! In Bridgeport, the mercury dipped to 26 degrees and that broke the April 11th record. The previous record was 27 degrees, set in 1960.

Temperatures remained below normal this afternoon with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The normal, or average, high for April 11th is 59 degrees. We had plenty of sunshine for a good part of the day, but a lot of clouds mixed in this afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and there is a chance for a shower. However, precipitation will be spotty and light. Many towns will remain dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 30-37.

RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY…

A warm front will spread clouds and showers into the state tomorrow. There may be a little sunshine in the morning, but the sky will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Showers could arrive by noontime or shortly thereafter. A southerly breeze will strengthen especially during the afternoon hours. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will still manage to reach the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees far away from the coast. Coastal sections of New London County will see highs closer to 50 degrees.

Lingering showers will end Thursday evening and the sky will become partly cloudy. It’ll be a mild night with lows mostly in the 40s.

WARMER FRIDAY…

70s may arrive sooner than later! We are now forecasting temperatures to top the 70-degree mark as early as Friday afternoon. A cold front will stretch from west to east across Southern New England, but it should stall just to the north of Connecticut. Therefore, unseasonably mild weather seems likely. As is often the case in spring, shoreline communities will be noticeably cooler. While a shower can’t be ruled out in far Northern Connecticut, most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

BIG CHANGES THIS WEEKEND…

A backdoor cold front will be stretched across New England on Saturday. Connecticut will be on the warm side of the front most of the day, but the front is expected to move southward across the state during the afternoon and evening. Before the front arrives, temperatures will likely peak in the 70s. There is even a slight chance we’ll see highs near 80 degrees, especially to the south and west of Hartford. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, scattered light rain showers are possible in the afternoon.

The cold front will slip to the south of New England Saturday night. A north or northeasterly wind will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be cloudy and raw with highs mostly in the 40s. There will be at least a 30 degrees difference between Saturday’s high and Sunday’s high! We can also expect a dreary day with occasional rain and drizzle along with a stiff northeast wind. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be by far the better of the 2 weekend days!

MONDAY…

A storm system will bring a period of steadier and heavier rain late Sunday night and Monday. There is even a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday in advance of a cold front. The main storm center will pass to the west of Connecticut, but temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach 60-65. No matter what the temperature is, heavy rain seems like a pretty good bet with perhaps 1-3” by the time it tapers of Monday night.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…

The storm will be gone by Wednesday, but there may be a few lingering showers. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Another storm system will approach New England on Wednesday. While the morning will be dry, rain is expected to overspread the state during the afternoon. Before the wet weather arrives, temperatures should reach 60 degrees away from the coast.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”