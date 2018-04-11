Scattered showers, to the 70s we go... before a transition to chilly and wet!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Forecast is on track. This afternoon will feature scattered showers with the arrival of a warm front. The wind will also increase out of the south, helping to bring milder air into the state. Temperatures today top out between 55 and 60 inland, 48-53 along the shoreline.

We’ll end the week tomorrow, primarily dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures away from the Sound will likely well exceed the 70° mark! Then for the weekend, the warming trend peaks Saturday – that’s when temperatures will go well into the mid (perhaps upper) 70s! A backdoor cold front moves in late Saturday and brings a substantial drop in temperature (by 30° or more). Also, we’ll transition to soggy. Rain will be likely Sunday and Monday… over the 2-day period, parts of CT could receive 1-3” of rain!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

RAIN SHOWERS LATER TODAY…

A warm front will spread clouds and showers into the state later today. While there will be sunshine this morning, the sky will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Showers could arrive by later this afternoon. A southerly breeze will strengthen especially during the afternoon hours. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will still manage to reach the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees far away from the coast. Coastal sections of New London County will see highs closer to 50 degrees.

Lingering showers will end this evening and the sky will become partly cloudy. It’ll be a mild night with lows mostly in the 40s.

WARMER FRIDAY…

70s may arrive sooner than later! We are now forecasting temperatures to top the 70-degree mark as early as tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will stretch from west to east across Southern New England, but it should stall just to the north of Connecticut. Therefore, unseasonably mild weather seems likely. As is often the case in spring, shoreline communities will be noticeably cooler. While a shower can’t be ruled out in far Northern Connecticut, most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

BIG CHANGES THIS WEEKEND…

A backdoor cold front will be stretched across New England on Saturday. Connecticut will be on the warm side of the front most of the day, but the front is expected to move southward across the state during the afternoon and evening. Before the front arrives, temperatures will likely peak in the 70s. There is even a slight chance we’ll see highs near 80 degrees, especially to the south and west of Hartford. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, scattered light rain showers are possible in the afternoon.

The cold front will slip to the south of New England Saturday night. A north or northeasterly wind will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be cloudy and raw with highs mostly in the 40s. There will be at least a 30 degree difference between Saturday’s high and Sunday’s high! We can also expect a dreary day with occasional rain and drizzle along with a stiff northeast wind. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be by far the better of the 2 weekend days!

MONDAY…

A storm system will bring a period of steadier and heavier rain late Sunday night and Monday. There is even a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday in advance of a cold front. The main storm center will pass to the west of Connecticut, but temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach 60-65. No matter what the temperature is, heavy rain seems like a pretty good bet with perhaps 1-3” by the time it tapers of Monday night.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…

The storm will be gone by Tuesday, but there may be a few lingering showers. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Another storm system will approach New England on Wednesday. While the morning will be dry, rain is expected to overspread the state during the afternoon. Before the wet weather arrives, temperatures should reach 60 degrees away from the coast.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

