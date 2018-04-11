Former West Hartford student teacher enters not guilty plea

Tayler Boncal, a former student teacher at Conard High School, entered a not guilty plea

22-year-old Tayler Boncal was arrested back in February on felony charges after admitting to having a sex with an 18-year-old student.

Court records show on Wednesday that she entered a not guilty plea at New Britain Superior Court.

Boncal was a student teacher at Conard High School in West Hartford in the fall of 2017.

The victim was a student at the high school.

The senior told police he had sex with Boncal at her apartment in New Britain.

In December she was hired by the school as a track coach.

Boncal said the victim was in some of the classes she taught.

Pre-trial for this case is scheduled for the end of May in New Britain court.

