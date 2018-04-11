Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into Hartford home

A car crashed into a home in Hartford on Wednesday (WFSB)

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car crashed into a home in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on New Britain Avenue near Mountain Road around 3:30 p.m.

It appears the driver crashed through a fence before hitting the home and ultimately crashing through a basement wall.

A man and his 6-year-old daughter were home at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

The female driver was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

