Dozens of gravestones vandalized at East Cemetery in Manchester

East Cemetery in Manchester was vandalized on Wednesday (WFSB)

Part of a cemetery that’s home to many prominent families was destroyed in Manchester.

Deep tire tracks carve out the grass and right next to it, multiple headstones are dislodged and toppled.

“It just makes me angry and confused as to why anyone would do it,” said Kate Sulick of Manchester, who discovered the damage.

Walking a few feet further, the destruction continues plastic pieces of what appears to be a vehicle, scattered through this section of East Cemetery in Manchester.

“It was either someone messing around on a vehicle or someone who accidentally hit it,” Sulick said.

No matter the reason, the result cuts deep for Sulick.

“It is a very sacred place, there’s a lot of founding families here. The Cheney family is a big one, my family, everyone knows someone in this graveyard,” Sulick said.

Sulick first stumbled upon the damage on Wednesday night while she was seeking out quiet time with her son.

The damage ranges from stones that are completely shattered, to some that are simply on its side.

All of the destruction is concentrated in one section of the sprawling cemetery, closest to Westminster Road.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear anything recently, but Sulick then points to the evidence left behind.

“There’s plastic all over the place and tire marks through the ground,” Sulick said.

Police have been notified, but it’s unclear if an investigation has been opened.

Intentional or not, locals with close ties to this cemetery would like to see the person responsible held accountable.

“Whether it was foul play or an accident, you have to have more respect when you’re in a sacred place like this,” said Sulick.

For those who have loved ones here, some of the families with multiple stones affected are the Stanley’s and the Zerwer’s.

Anyone with information about what happened at East Cemetery is asked to contact Manchester Police.

