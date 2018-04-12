Firefighters battling barn fire in Washington

A former student teacher and track coach pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.More >
The Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton was briefly locked down because of a suspicious package, the base confirmed.More >
A case of E.coli has been linked to 17 cases of sickness reported in several states, including two in Connecticut.More >
Following the controversy surrounding the event, the Aqua Turf will no longer host the annual NRA fundraiser.More >
Ansonia police arrested a man who they say robbed a bank, drove to Taylor Swift’s house, and threw money over the fence.More >
The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >
A man has died after being shot in the chest in New Haven.More >
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car crashed into a home in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.More >
A Hartford police officer was hurt by a suspect who she was trying to apprehend as part of a domestic violence call and crash Tuesday night.More >
Five months after a deadly hit-and-run on the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland, police have arrested a suspect.More >
