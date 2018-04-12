Firefighters battling barn fire in Washington

Firefighters are battled a barn fire on Scofield Hill Road in Washington. (iWitness)

Firefighters in Washington are on scene of a large barn fire on Scofield Hill Road.

According to officials, the fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at 47 Scofield Hill Rd.

Eyewitnesses reported that there are normally horses in the barn, however they were not in the barn at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Crews from several surrounding towns were called in for mutual aid.

