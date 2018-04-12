Stolen car crashes in Hartford

An investigation is underway after Hartford police said a stolen car crashed on Capitol Avenue.

According to officials, the car was stolen out of Manchester.

Police were called to the scene at 3:20 a.m. at Capitol Ave. and Forest Street.

The white Infinity SUV has extensive damage.

A K-9 unit from Wethersfield was called in to help but did not find any traces of a suspect.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.