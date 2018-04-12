April showers possible today, but 70 degrees remains in the forecast

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

We all know what April showers bring.

And Thursday, they could spread over the state thanks to a warm front.

"While there will be sunshine [Thursday] morning, the sky will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Showers could arrive by later [Thursday] afternoon."

A breeze will also strengthen by the afternoon hours.

Haney said despite the gathering clouds and potential showers, temperatures could end up pushing the 60 degree mark in interior portions of the state.

"Lingering showers will end [Thursday] evening and the sky will become partly cloudy," Haney said. "It’ll be a mild night with lows mostly in the 40s."

The magical number of 70 may arrive on the thermostat earlier than previously forecasted.

"Seventies may arrive sooner than later!" Haney said. "We are now forecasting temperatures to top the 70-degree mark as early as [Friday] afternoon."

A cold front will stall just to the north of the state, which will leave the unseasonably mild weather.

The shoreline communities, however, will be noticeably cooler.

"While a shower can’t be ruled out in far northern Connecticut, most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine," Haney said.

The front will overspread the state by Saturday afternoon and evening.

Before that happens, the forecast called for more 70 degree temperatures.

"There is even a slight chance we’ll see highs near 80 degrees, especially to the south and west of Hartford," Haney said. "Most of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine."

Scattered light rain showers are possible by Saturday afternoon because of the front.

Temperatures will drop back to the 40s by Sunday morning.'

