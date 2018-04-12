Crash snarls intersection in Bolton on Thursday morning

A two-car crash prompted State Police to close an intersection in Bolton.

State police said Route 44, or New Bolton Rd, and Route 85, or Bolton Center Rd is closed as police investigate a crash.

The crash took place just after 8 a.m.

It is unknown if there are injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.