Police arrest alleged cigarette thief

North Haven Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for stealing over $2,600 worth of cigarettes last June.

According to Police, 50-year-old Vincent Criscuola was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.

Police said Criscuola used a piece of concrete to smash the glass of a door at the Mobil gas station on Quinnipiac Avenue in June of 2017.

Criscuola was arrested by warrant and was released after posting $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court April 26.

