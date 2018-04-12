Man arrested after firing gun at three people in Hartford (WFSB)

Hartford police arrested a man for firing a gun at a group of three people after an assault in Hartford on Wednesday evening.

Hartford Police arrested 21-year-old, Hartford resident Edison Figueroa after he admitted to police that was opened fire on three people after he said he was assaulted by them.

Police said Figueroa was seen by police running into Barbour street building.

Police said they found Figueroa hiding in his apartment, where he was subsequently arrested. His handgun was found outside, behind the building.

Figueroa was charged with Criminal Attempt Assault in the First Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, Carrying a Pistol or Revolver without a Permit.

