PD: New Milford double homicide linked to baby's death in North Carolina

Police in New Milford are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car Thursday morning.

The investigation is happening on Route 55 in New Milford, along the Sherman line.

The road was shut down a little before 9 a.m. after the two people were found dead inside a truck.

Police said the suspected vehicle was found over the New York border where a person was found dead inside.

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed this investigation is connected to the death of an infant in Knightdale, NC.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots early Thursday morning.

The investigation is happening in the Gaylordsville Village of New Milford, near the Housatonic River.

Police said they are working with New York police.

The identifications of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Route 55 cuts through Gaylordsville and runs into New York.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.