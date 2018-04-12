Substitute teacher accused of running 'fight club' at Montville school

Ryan Fish was arrested after police said he was running a “fight club” at Montville High School. (CT State Police)

A substitute teacher at Montville High was arrested after police said he was running a “fight club” at the school.

Police have charged 23-year-old Ryan Fish, of Bozrah, with four counts of reckless endangerment as well as two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace.

After an in-depth investigation by the Montville Police Department that started in December 2017, police said they determined that Fish was supervising the fights in the classroom. Police said the fights happened in October 2017.

An arrest warrant says Fish watched and even encouraged the students. The warrant also says students recorded video clips on their phones and shared them on social media.

Fish was a math substitute teacher at Montville High School and an employee of the Montville Board of Education. He was fired in October.

Fish is expected to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.

To read the full arrest warrant, click here.

