Glastonbury Police seek identities of men trying to fill fake prescriptions

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Glastonbury police are looking to identify two men accused of trying to commit fraud.

Police said the two men are accused of trying to fill fraudulent prescriptions at CVS.

It happened in February.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-633-8301.

