Dad accused in baby's death faces judge

A baby girl died after ingesting oxycodone, and on Thursday her father appeared in court, facing a number of charges connected to her death.

According to Hamden police, the investigation goes all the way back to last July. That’s when the 11-month-old stopped breathing while in the back of her father’s car.

Daniel Armfield’s court appearance was quick on Thursday.

According to police, 32-year-old Armfield went to Hamden Healthcare to pick up his girlfriend, the baby’s mother, from work.

When they got there, the baby had stopped breathing and healthcare workers started CPR.

Five days later, the baby died. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as “acute oxycodone intoxication.”

Police searched Armfield’s West Haven apartment where investigators say they found two empty prescription bottles for oxycodone.

The next day detectives searched the car the infant was in where police found three small pink pills under the driver’s rear floormat, and more than $600 stuffed into dash under the radio.

Police say they also found a small amount of cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine in the car as well.

In the warrant, a doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital, who interviewed Armfield the day his daughter was admitted, said he told her he took Percocet for knee pain from an old gunshot wound.

“He filled his monthly prescription at his pain clinic on Monday and spilled pills on the floor at the home...parents report the infant puts everything into her mouth and suggest that she may have accidentally ingested a Percocet pill,” the arrest warrant said.

Daniel Armfield is due back in court later this month.

