Family files lawsuit after Guilford teen killed by gunshot wound

Ethan Song, 15, died of a gunshot at a home in Guilford in January. (GoFundMe)

The family of a Guilford teen who was killed by a gunshot wound earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the family whose home their son died in.

The shooting happened inside a home on Seaside Avenue in Guilford on Jan. 31.

Kristin and Michael Song filed the lawsuit in March, after their son, 15-year-old Ethan, died.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two teenagers, one suffering from a gunshot wound. Song was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the lawsuit, it states the Song family is filing a lawsuit against a man who lives at the home where the shooting happened.

The lawsuit says on Jan. 31 there was a loaded gun on the premises, but the owner of the gun reportedly did not store the gun safely “when he should have known that a minor was likely to gain access to the gun without the permission of his parent.”

The lawsuit says Ethan was fatally shot, however it is unclear who shot the gun. Police said no adults were home at the time of the shooting.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages in excess of $15,000, and punitive damages.

No charges have been filed.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

Ethan Song was a freshman at Guilford High School.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Song's family to create a memorial fund. They said the money will go to causes close to Song, like human and animal rights, along with gun education and advocacy.

The link to it can be found here.

