Lifestar responding to serious crash on Route 6 in Coventry

A substitute teacher at Montville High was arrested after police said he was running a “fight club” at the school.More >
A substitute teacher at Montville High was arrested after police said he was running a “fight club” at the school.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A double homicide in New Milford, and a New York suicide are all linked to the death of an infant in North Carolina.More >
A double homicide in New Milford, and a New York suicide are all linked to the death of an infant in North Carolina.More >
Khloé Kardashian is a mom. Two sources close to the family tell CNN that Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl. ...More >
Khloé Kardashian is a mom. Two sources close to the family tell CNN that Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl. ...More >
A former student teacher and track coach pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.More >
A former student teacher and track coach pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.More >
The Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton was briefly locked down because of a suspicious package, the base confirmed.More >
The Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton was briefly locked down because of a suspicious package, the base confirmed.More >
Following the controversy surrounding the event, the Aqua Turf will no longer host the annual NRA fundraiser.More >
Following the controversy surrounding the event, the Aqua Turf will no longer host the annual NRA fundraiser.More >
Part of a cemetery that’s home to many prominent families was destroyed in Manchester.More >
Part of a cemetery that’s home to many prominent families was destroyed in Manchester.More >
The family of a Guilford teen who was killed by a gunshot wound earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the family whose home their son died in.More >
The family of a Guilford teen who was killed by a gunshot wound earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the family whose home their son died in.More >
Ansonia police arrested a man who they say robbed a bank, drove to Taylor Swift’s house, and threw money over the fence.More >
Ansonia police arrested a man who they say robbed a bank, drove to Taylor Swift’s house, and threw money over the fence.More >