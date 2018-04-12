Lifestar responding to serious crash on Route 6 in Coventry

Lifestar is responding to a serious crash on Route 6 in Coventry (WFSB)

Lifestar is responding to a serious crash on Route 6 in Coventry.

According to Coventry Police, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car closed Route 6 around 4 p.m.

Route 6 is closed at South Street.

Police said they have no word on the extent of the injuries at this point.

