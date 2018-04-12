Dramatic temperatures swings and heavy rain on the way!

THURSDAY RECAP…

Today started out sunny and cool, but clouds thickened this afternoon and rain showers moved into the state. The changing weather came in advance of a warm front that will move across Connecticut this evening. Highs this afternoon were in the 50s to near 60 degrees in some locations.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Rain showers will linger into this evening then the sky will become partly cloudy tonight. Patchy fog may form later tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s.

WARMER TOMORROW…

A cold front will stall near or just to the north of Connecticut tomorrow. We will be on the warm side of the front with temperatures rising into the 70s. Shoreline communities will likely see highs in the upper 50s and 60s due to an onshore breeze. The water temperature in our surrounding coastal waters is still in the 40s, and this includes Long Island Sound. Morning clouds and scattered showers will give way to brighter skies in the afternoon. The warmest readings in the state may actually occur in Southwestern Connecticut in places like Danbury. This part of the state will be farthest away from the cold front and the cooling influence from the onshore flow should be minimal or non-existent.

BIG CHANGES THIS WEEKEND…

A backdoor cold front will be stretched across Southern New England on Saturday. It is called a backdoor cold front because cool air will move into the state from the northeast, not from the west. The front will slide southward across Connecticut Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will greatly depend on the exact timing. There is the potential for a very warm day with highs in the 70s, perhaps even near 80 degrees. However, if the front arrives earlier as some guidance models are suggesting, highs could be limited to the 60s, perhaps even the 50s in parts of the state! This is a very difficult forecast to say the least. When the cool northeasterly flow arrives, so will clouds and perhaps even some spotty drizzle Saturday afternoon.

The front will slip to the south of New England Saturday night. A north or northeasterly wind will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low and middle 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cloudy and raw with highs only in the 40s. We can also expect occasional rain and drizzle along with a stiff northeast wind. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days!

MONDAY…

A storm system will bring a period of steadier and heavier rain late Sunday night and Monday. There is even a chance for a few thunderstorms Monday in advance of a cold front. The main storm center will pass to the west of Connecticut, but temperatures will greatly depend on the progress of the warm front. If the front moves through the state and we get into a strong southerly flow, temperatures could reach the 60s. No matter what the temperature is, heavy rain seems like a good bet with perhaps 1-3” by the time it tapers of Monday night.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY…

The storm will be gone by Tuesday, but a few showers could pop up in the afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy, breezy day with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday is now looking better. Instead of rain, we are forecasting a partly sunny day with highs 55-60. Rain or showers should hold off until Thursday. Highs once again should range from 55-60.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”