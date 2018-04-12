Multiple crews battle East Hampton house fire

Crews from multiple towns battled a house fire in East Hampton (WFSB)

Crews from multiple towns were called to a house fire in East Hampton on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on South Main Street a little before 4 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

