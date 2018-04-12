Police officer shot and killed while serving warrant in Cape Cod identified

The Yarmouth Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon was shot while serving a warrant in Barnstable.

The suspect connected to the incident has been taken into custody, according to the Associated Press.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts the Yarmouth Police Department reports the loss of Officer Sean Gannon. Officer Sean Gannon was killed in the line of duty today." The Yarmouth Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

Police departments throughout the state are offering their condolences to the members of the Yarmouth Police Department.

"With a heavy heart, our condolences go out tonight to our brothers and sisters of the Yarmouth Police Dept. and to Officer Sean Gannon's family and friends. We are also praying tonight for the recovery of Officer Gannon's K9 partner, who was also injured in today's tragic incident." Massachusetts State Police wrote.

Authorities have not released further information on the suspect at this time.

No additional details are available.

