Group calls for action to fix deficient state bridges

Millions of people hit the road every day in Connecticut, and many of them drive over the thousands of bridges across the state.

However, questions have been raised recently over whether or not those bridges are structurally sound.

One local organization, Move CT Forward, is demanding action to fix what it's calling Connecticut's deteriorating infrastructure.

The group gathered on Forest Street in Hartford Friday to call on Hartford to take action and fix the "state's crumbling infrastructure."

Move CT Forward billed itself as a coalition of organizations committed to bringing public attention to and resolving what it has called Connecticut's infrastructure crisis.

It said the state currently has more than 1,200 structurally deficient or functionally obsolete bridges.

The bridge where the group held its news conference on Friday had been scheduled for much-needed rehabilitation; however, the project has been put on hold due to the funding shortfall in the special transportation fund.

“What we see above is a prime example of what will continue to happen if legislators in Hartford do not take action,” said Don Shubert, President of the Connecticut Construction Industries Association. “We cannot continue to risk the public’s safety or the economy of Connecticut. This bridge is one of literally hundreds and hundreds across the state that is in need of repair. We can fix this. All it takes is a solution from Hartford.”

This call for action comes about a month after a deadly bridge collapse in Florida. A newly-constructed pedestrian bridge came crashing down near Miami.

