Group to hold news conference regarding deficient state bridges

The Move CT Forward group says many of the state's bridges are structurally deficient. (WFSB)

Millions of people hit the road in Connecticut every single day and many of them drive over the thousands of bridges in Connecticut.

However, questions have been raised recently over whether or not those bridges are structurally sound.

One local organization, Move CT Forward, is demanding action to fix what it's calling Connecticut's deteriorating infrastructure.

It will be gathering on Forest Street in Hartford on Friday for a news conference. This organization said more should be done to fix bridges and roads.

Move CT Forward billed itself as a coalition of organizations committed to bringing public attention to and resolving what it has called Connecticut's infrastructure crisis.

It said Connecticut currently has more than 1,200 structurally deficient or functionally obsolete bridges.

The group said the Connecticut Department of Transportation bridge, which it will be holding its news conference near on Friday, was scheduled for much-needed rehabilitation; however, the project has been put on hold due to the funding shortfall in the special transportation fund.

This news conference comes about a month after a deadly bridge collapse in Florida. A newly-constructed pedestrian bridge came crashing down near Miami.

The news conference is slated for 1 p.m.

