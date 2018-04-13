CCDL cancels Aqua Turf events after venue pulls out of NRA fundraiser

Following news that the Aqua Turf would no longer host a gun advocate fundraiser, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League said it has pulled its own events from the venue.

The CCDL said on Thursday that it was "tremendously disappointed in the Aqua Turf's statement released [Wednesday] that the friends of the [National Rifle Association] would no longer be welcome after a 25 year relationship."

CCDL president Scott Wilson said that while the group understands that the venue received pressure from outside entities, it cannot continue to patronize the Aqua Turf now that it has taken a political stance against the CCDL's own.

The NRA's fundraiser was supposed to happen last month.

However, the timing of it was an issue with gun violence prevention advocates. It was set to happen the night before the "March for our Lives" event in Washington DC, which was in response to the mass school shooting in Parkland, FL.

Though the CCDL said the Aqua Turf took a political stance, a statement from the venue itself called the cancellation of the NRA event "mutual."

“During this meeting, both sides mutually agreed to move the function elsewhere. It was an excruciatingly difficult decision to make as we had formed a 25-year client/ venue relationship. The Aqua Turf Club appreciates the understanding and support of the NRA,” the statement said.

