Meriden auto parts building a total loss after morning fire

Firefighters battled a fire at J.C. Recycling in Meriden on Friday morning. (WFSB)

A fire at an auto parts recycling business in Meriden prompted a heavy response from firefighters.

The fire was reported at 45 Hall Avenue, which is J.C. Recycling, on Friday morning.

Officials told Channel 3 that the building is a total loss.

As of about noon, Hall Avenue between Crown Street and Old Colony Road remained closed.

No one was there at the time and no injuries were reported.

A cause has not been determined.

